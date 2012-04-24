BRIEF-Selectirente FY net income down at 3.6 million euros
* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 2, 2019
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.817
Reoffer price 99.817
Yield 2.654 pct
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 159.6
bp over the Bund
Payment Date May 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN E000A1G0AR0
Data supplied by International Insider.
* has filed suit in California and Florida state courts seeking monetary damages against Airbnb
RIYADH/DUBAI, Feb 16 Saudi Arabia officials and executives of around 14 companies plan to embark on a marketing tour of Singapore and Hong Kong next month to attract Asian investors in the $430 billion stock exchange, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.