April 24 Network gear maker Juniper Networks (JNPR.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results as newer versions of its routers gained traction with customers.

The company, however, forecast a weak second-quarter profit, but its revenue expectations were in line with Wall Street estimates.

Juniper, the second-largest network equipment maker after Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) in the United States, sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of 15 cents to 17 cents per share on revenue of between $1.03 billion and $1.06 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net profit fell to $16.3 million, or 3 cents per share, from $129.8 million, or 24 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company, which supplies to service providers such as Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), earned 16 cents per share, above analysts' expectations of 13 cents per share.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.03 billion, but topped analyst expectations of $977 million.

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company closed at $21.63 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have nearly halved in the last one year.

