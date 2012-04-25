April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 30.0 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date March 09, 2014

Coupon 8.5 pct

Issue price 100.29

Reoffer price 99.29

Yield 8.3 pct

Reoffer Yield 8.905 pct

Payment Date May 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 150 million Turkish lira

When fungible

Permanent ISIN XS0602260617

