April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Suhyup Bank

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date May 03, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.46

Spread 257 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct Due March 31, 2017 UST

Payment Date May 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Citi, ING Bank,

RBS & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

