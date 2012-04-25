BRIEF-Incyte reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Incyte reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results, provides 2017 financial guidance and updates on key clinical programs
April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KommuneKredit
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date May 05, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.83
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 64.25bp
over CT3
Payment Date May 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank
& HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0778355478
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Incyte reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results, provides 2017 financial guidance and updates on key clinical programs
* Axsome Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AXS-05 for treatment resistant depression Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - expects to record a profit of approximately $26,211 for month of January 2017