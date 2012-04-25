BRIEF-Siam Future Development reports FY net profit 964 mln baht
* FY total revenue 2.01 billion baht versus 2.03 billion baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2kmokzl) Further company coverage:
April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse De Refinancement De L'Habitat (CRH)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 21, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.292
ISIN CH0184777255
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 23, 2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.994
ISIN CH018477727
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Royal Bank of
Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law French
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Central bank has signalled move to gradual policy tightening
* Fy total revenue 17.58 billion baht versus 15.56 billion baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2kmijTg) Further company coverage: