BRIEF-Capella Education Q4 earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations
* Capella Education company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dubai DOF Sukuk
Obligor Government of Dubai & Department of Finance
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date May 02, 2017
Coupon 4.9 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 403.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct March 2017 UST
ISIN XS0778097088
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date May 02, 2022
Coupon 6.45 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 445.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct February 2022 UST
ISIN XS0778097674
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date May 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC & NBAD
Listing Dubai Finance Markets
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & Dubai
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 14 Health insurer Aetna Inc and rival Humana Inc said on Tuesday they had mutually ended their $34 billion merger agreement.
* Humana announces termination of merger with Aetna; schedules conference call with investors