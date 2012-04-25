March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank PLC
Guarantor UK Financial Indemnity
Issue Amount 1.4 billion sterling
Maturity Date May 02, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.397
Reoffer price 99.397
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT
Payment Date May 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0778434000
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.