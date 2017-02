April 25 Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp's first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by strong revenue from its Singapore operations.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $498.9 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $228.2 million, or 28 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents a share.

Net revenue increased 31 percent to $2.76 billion. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)