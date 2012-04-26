* Firm to buy at least 5 clean tankers, 3 LNG ships

* May place order as early as this year if price right

* Brightoil could also buy more supertankers

By Randy Fabi

SINGAPORE, April 26 Hong Kong-listed Brightoil Petroleum plans to buy at least five oil product tankers and three LNG ships as early as this year, doubling its fleet as it looks to cement its position as an energy conglomerate.

Brightoil (0933.HK) has been on a spending spree to expand its trading, oil storage, upstream and shipping businesses after signing a $4 billion agreement with China Development Bank last year, as it aims to become a leading global bunker supplier.

The new ships will be in addition to five 318,000-deadweight tonnes (dwt) supertankers already on order, which when delivered by the first half of 2013 will more than double its international fleet, said Per Wistoft, chief executive of the firm's shipping unit.

The firm also has 35 smaller tankers, ranging between 4,000 to 7,000 dwt, on order that will not travel internationally but be dedicated to coastal trading in China and Singapore.

"We are looking to grow the fleet. For us, it's very a much a question of price," Wistoft told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

"With the specific business we have in mind, we can probably do something if we see newbuilding prices shed another 5 percent."

Wistoft said the company could also buy more very large crude carriers (VLCC), each capable of carrying 2 million barrels of oil, if the price was right.

The VLCCs that Brightoil will add to its fleet will be used to carry both crude and fuel oil.

When transporting fuel oil, the supertankers will have the capability of heating the bunker fuel while in transit to lower the viscosity and meet their clients' needs. This technology has become more economically viable with oil prices above $100 a barrel, Wistoft said.

He declined to provide details on the new businesses that the LNG and product ships would be used for.

Brightoil entered its first upstream gas project in March last year, developing the Tuzi natural gas field with PetroChina's parent, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).

The firm is also looking to set up oil storage hubs in the United States. It is constructing storage facilities in China's coastal cities Dalian and Zhoushan.

(Editing by Sugita Katyal)

((Randolph.Fabi@thomsonreuters.com)(+65 6870 3803)(Reuters Messaging: randolph.fabi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRIGHTOIL SHIPPING/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.