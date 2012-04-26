April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 11, 2015

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.963

Reoffer price 99.963

Reoffer yield 2.888 pct

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Rabobank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0778763754

