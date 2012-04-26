April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank (ZKB)
Issue Amount 525 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 23, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 16bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 16bp
Payment Date May 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH018488993
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)