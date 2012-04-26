April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank (ZKB)

Issue Amount 525 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 23, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 16bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 16bp

Payment Date May 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH018488993

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)