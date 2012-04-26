April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 5.125 pct
Reoffer price 101.473
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the SPGB
Payment Date May 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 3.1 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0582801865
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.