April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landshypotek AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 3, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 91bp

Payment Date April 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 375 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0003615095

