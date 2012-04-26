April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2032
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 102.696
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.5
billion euro when fungible
ISIN EU000A1G0AJ7
