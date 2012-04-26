* Q1 adj EPS from cont ops $0.91

* Q1 rev $3.3 billion vs est $3.2 billion

* Raises FY 2012 shr, rev outlook

April 26 Community Health Systems Inc's quarterly profit rose above analysts' estimates, boosted by a rise in admissions, and the No. 2 U.S. hospital operator raised its full-year forecast.

The company now expects full-year income from continuing operations to be between $3.85 and $4.10 per share, up from the $3.45 to $3.70 forecast earlier.

Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $3.59 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It expects net operating revenue, less provisions for bad debts, to be between $12.80 billion and $13.20 billion, against the $12.70 billion to $13.10 billion projected earlier.

Analysts were expecting a revenue of $12.92 billion.

First-quarter net income attributable to Community Health rose to $75.5 million, or 85 cents per share, compared with $61.3 million, or 67 cents per share in the same period last year.

Profit, excluding one-time items, was 91 cents per share. Analysts were looking for 85 cents per share.

Net operating revenue was up about 12 percent at $3.3 billion, slightly above analysts' estimate of $3.2 billion. The quarter saw a 3.2 percent rise in total admissions.

Shares in the company, which operates hospitals in 29 states across the United States, were up about 3 percent at $24.76 after the bell on Thursday. They had closed at $23.98 earlier in the day on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)