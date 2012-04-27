HONG KONG, April 27 A company of Tudor Group,
controlled by hedge fund veteran Paul Tudor Jones, will invest
in a new set of funds to be launched by Singapore-based Vulpes
Investment Management.
The funds will trade global equities and will be based on
algorithmic trading strategies, which follow mathematical models
for investment decisions, Vulpes said in a statement on Friday,
without disclosing the value of the investment by Tudor
Proprietary Holdings Ltd.
Vulpes was launched last year by Stephen Diggle, co-founder
of Artradis Fund Management, which was once Singapore's biggest
hedge fund managing $4.9 billion at its peak.
It currently manages about $200 million under six funds,
including the Russian Opportunities Fund and the LAVA Fund.
Singapore-based Jagger Technologies developed the
algorithmic trading strategies behind the new funds, Vulpes
said.
