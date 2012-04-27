April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower NIBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 11, 2013

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 353.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 444.1bp

Over the 0.25 pct Due 2013 BKO

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & JP Morgn

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Dutch

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.