TMX posts quarterly profit helped by cost cuts
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian Crown
Maturity Date September 2, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 102.94
Payment Date June 1,2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0669838541.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Islamic Dashboard 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893385 JAKARTA, February 13 (Fitch) Indonesian Islamic bank loan growth will remain sluggish in 2017 due to asset-quality issues, as banks focus on reducing non-performing loans (NPL) rather than growth, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. However, asset-quality deterioration should moderate in the near to medium term, as the operat
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.