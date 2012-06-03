SEOUL, June 4 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >S.Korea forex reserves drop most in 8 months in May >Chip shaker: TSMC, Samsung to flex foundry muscle >Korean, Japanese automakers post solid May sales >Hyundai Motor America reports May sales [nWNAB5809 ] >Asia inflation: S.Korea, Indonesia, Thailand

MARKETS >S.Korea won snaps 3-wk losing streak, bonds up >Seoul shares down for 3rd session

MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Sunday in electronic trading after Friday's selloff, which was the biggest percentage drop for the year for stocks. *Brent crude oil prices fell for a fourth straight day on Friday, dropping under $100 a barrel to a 16-month low, as weak U.S. and Chinese economic data thrashed markets and sent investors to perceived safer havens. *Yields on U.S. and European debt fell to record lows on Friday and stock markets plunged after a weak U.S. jobs report aggravated fear of a global slump and sent investors scurrying for safety. *Seoul shares fell for a third straight session on Friday in response to soft economic data from China and a possible downbeat jobs report out of the United States later in the day though bargain hunting near the end of trade pared losses.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > POSCO Energy, a unit of POSCO, is considering issuing stock worth 200 billion won($170 million) in private placements ahead of an expected initial public offering expected next year. Private equity funds are expected to show high interest as the electricity supplier has shown strong business performance in recent years, local media reported. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1177.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)