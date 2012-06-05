* Q1 revenue rises 16.5 pct to $229.4 mln vs est $213.4 mln

* Q1 loss/share $0.04 vs est loss/share $0.04

* Reaffirms FY13 EPS outlook of $2.62-$2.72

June 5 G-III Apparel Group Ltd's (GIII.O) first-quarter sales beat market estimates as it provided shoppers with more brands to choose from.

The apparel company, which reaffirmed its full-year outlook, said it was building its sales volumes in a number of categories that will lead to an improvement in operating margins.

G-III Apparel - which also licenses clothes and accessories under the Sean John, Kenneth Cole Productions KCP.N brands - said quarterly loss widened to $847,000, or 4 cents per share, from $520,000, or 3 cents per share last year.

Sales rose 16.5 percent to $229.4 million, above analysts' estimates of $213.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

G-III Apparel's shares closed at $24.00 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((juhi.arora@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: juhi.arora.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GIIIAPPAREL/RESULTS

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.