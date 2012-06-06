June 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Alliander NV
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date June 14, 2024
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.74
Reoffer price 99.74
Yield 2.901 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.48
bp over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date June 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & ING
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Euronext Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.