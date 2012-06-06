June 6 Wells Fargo Securities cut its second-quarter earnings estimates for all major U.S. banks by an average of 30 percent, citing a deteriorating market environment that has likely depressed trading revenue.

The brokerage said the lenders will continue to face revenue and cost challenges linked with regulatory changes and uncertainty, and a modest global economic growth for the rest of the year.

"After a relatively upbeat start to 2012, it now appears that this will be the third consecutive year of a spring/summer swoon, as major equity markets and debt issuance has fallen both quarter over quarter and year over year," Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Burnell wrote in a note to clients.

Burnell is a 5-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on U.S. commercial banks, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

The S&P 500 index .SPX, which gained 12 percent in the first quarter, is down 9 percent in the current quarter.

The brokerage expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) earnings to be impacted the most and cut its earnings estimate for the second quarter by 68 percent to 82 cents per share.

Wells Fargo also cut its earnings forecast for Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

The brokerage said it prefers JPMorgan for its combination of above-peer profitability and attractive valuation, but cautioned the stock is unlikely to outperform in the near term until it repairs the damage to its credibility, following the $2 billion loss from a hedging program that backfired.

Analysts at Wells Fargo said they also prefer Citigroup for its exposure to emerging markets and sub-peer valuation.

(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

