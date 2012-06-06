June 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on wednesday.

Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento SA (CAF)

Issue Amount 60 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 19, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 145bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 235 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0187449357

