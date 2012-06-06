UPDATE 2-Australia's ANZ flags credit improvement as Q1 profit rises 31 pct
* Net interest margin falls by "several basis points" (Adds analyst comment, share price reaction, context)
June 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Conwert Immobilien Invest
Issue Amount 65 million euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.936
Yield 5.765 pct
Spread 452.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 533.9bp
over the 0.5 pct 7 April 2017 OBL
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Bank International
& Unicredit Bank Austria
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
ISIN AT0000A0VAL3
