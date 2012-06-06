* Buys shares of JV partners Toyo Tire & Rubber and Mitsubishi

* To invest $250 mln in unit

* Expanded facility to be fully operational in 2014

* Shares down 4 pct in extended trade

June 6 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.N acquired 100 percent ownership of its Nippon Giant Tire (NGT) unit in Japan for an undisclosed amount.

Goodyear, the majority shareholder of NGT since 1985, said it bought the shares owned by joint venture partners Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T).

The company said it will invest $250 million to upgrade and expand NGT's manufacturing facility.

"The expanded facility is expected to be fully operational in early 2014 and increase employment," Goodyear said in a statement.

Shares of the company were down 4 percent at $9.54 in extended trade. They closed at $9.96 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((sagarika.jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging: sagarika.jaisinghani.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GOODYEARTIREANDRUBBER HOLDING/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.