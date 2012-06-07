* Upgrades to "buy" from "neutral"

* Sets price target of $6.50

* RF Micro shares up 5 pct

June 7 Davenport & Co upgraded RF Micro Devices Inc RFMD.O to "buy" from "neutral", saying the chipmaker is seeing higher demand for its 3G and 4G cellular products from smartphone makers like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS).

RF Micro makes radio frequency components and semiconductors for mobiles, wireless infrastructure, cable TV, aerospace and defense markets.

"We expect RF Micro Devices to increase its revenue 18 percent in fiscal 2013 to $1.08 billion as it benefits from market share gains," analyst F Drake Johnstone wrote in a note to clients.

Johnstone expects RF Micro to remain Samsung's top supplier for radio frequency chips for the second year in a row.

Samsung sold 44.5 million smartphones in January-March - equal to nearly 21,000 every hour - giving it a 30.6 percent market share globally. [ID:nL3E8GL0KX]

The Korean electronics company accounts for about a third of RF Micro's revenue.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company, which competes with Anadigics ANAD.O, TriQuint Semiconductor TQNT.O and Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS.O), could also benefit from Nokia Oyj's NOK1V.HE new Windows-based smartphones expected to be launched later this year, Johnstone said.

Sales to Nokia have significantly dropped in recent quarters and now account for less than 10 percent of RF Micro's revenue.

Davenport & Co set a price target of $6.50 on RF Micro shares. The stock was up 4 percent at $4.32 per share in morning trade on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

