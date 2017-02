June 8 Owing to the imposition of unacceptable terms of accreditation by the Salvadorean Federation of Football (FESFUT), Reuters advises subscribers of a potential suspension of coverage of the CONCACAF World Cup Group B qualifier between El Salvador and Mexico on June 12 unless we are able to reach an agreement with FESFUT. Reuters remains committed to supplying the best possible coverage of this match and, in conjunction with the News Media Coalition, will continue to press for changes to the terms which we believe run contrary to the spirit of free sports reporting.