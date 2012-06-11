June 11 Two brokerages cut their ratings on AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS.N) citing a highly leveraged balance sheet and weak steel prices.

AK Steel shares, which have lost 62 percent of their value in the last year, were down 10 percent at $5.21 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a low of $5.16 earlier in the session.

U.S. steelmakers are struggling with weak demand, rising costs and narrowing margins. Production capacity has yet to fully recover from the most recent recession.

AK Steel, which produces steel for many markets, including infrastructure, manufacturing and construction, posted a first-quarter loss in April on lower shipments. [ID:nL2E8FO27B]

Dahlman Rose analysts cut their rating on the company's stock to "hold" from "buy," while those at Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral."

"AK Steel has the weakest balance sheet in the sector, with net debt to capital at 90 percent at the end of the first quarter," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Dahlman Rose analysts echoed this view, saying the company is more vulnerable than its peers during weak environments and its liquidity position could inhibit future growth investment.

AK Steel had cash & equivalents of $42.3 million and debt of $1.09 billion as of March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Overcapacity and excessive imports will prevent mills from achieving pricing power. AK Steel, being a high-cost producer focused on the flat-steel business, will have to bear the brunt of this weakness, Goldman analysts added.

