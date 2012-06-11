June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (Zurich)

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 25, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.047

Reoffer price 100.2970

Spread Over Mid-swaps

Underlying govt bond 87.5 basis points

Payment Date June 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0188098740

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.