June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower France Telecom

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 15, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.642

Reoffer price 99.642

Yield 3.042 pct

Spread 122 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 178.70bp

over the January 2022 2.0 pct DBR

Payment Date June 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, MUSI, RBS & SGCIB

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0794245018

Data supplied by International Insider.