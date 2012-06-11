June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 14, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.535

Reoffer price 99.535

Yield 2.334

Spread 92 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 165.6bp

over the July 2018 4.25 pct DBR

Payment Date June 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, JP Morgan, RBS,

SGCIB & Svenska HCM

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0794225176

Data supplied by International Insider.