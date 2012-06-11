June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Covered bond priced on Monday.
Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.611
Yield 1.935 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 106.4
bp over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date June 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, LBBW, UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law Norwegian
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered bond
programme
ISIN XS0794233865
Data supplied by International Insider.