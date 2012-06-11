June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Volkswagen Leasing GMBH

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2015

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.675

Reoffer price 99.675

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 146.3

bp over the DBR

Payment Date June 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIN, DZ Bank, MUSI & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

Data supplied by International Insider.