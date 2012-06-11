June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Telecom Italia SpA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 15, 2015

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 99.685

Reoffer price 99.685

Yield 4.74 pct

Spread 378 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 461.1bp

OBL 157

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date 14 December 2018

Coupon 6.125 pct

Issue price 99.737

Reoffer price 99.737

Yield 6.184 pct

Spread 473 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 552.6bp

Over the July 2018 DBR

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA-CIB, JPM, RBS, SG CIB

Banca IMI, Mediobanca, Santander & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.