June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Telecom Italia SpA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 15, 2015
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 99.685
Reoffer price 99.685
Yield 4.74 pct
Spread 378 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 461.1bp
OBL 157
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date 14 December 2018
Coupon 6.125 pct
Issue price 99.737
Reoffer price 99.737
Yield 6.184 pct
Spread 473 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 552.6bp
Over the July 2018 DBR
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA-CIB, JPM, RBS, SG CIB
Banca IMI, Mediobanca, Santander & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.