Jun 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 30 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 25, 2014

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price 100.375

Payment Date June 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total 380 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0580494689

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.