* Raises to "outperform" from "market perform"

* Expects Boeing to deliver all planned airplanes through 2015

* Says current production rate of 787 better than expected

* Lifts price target to $92 from $85

June 12 Boeing Co (BA.N) is set to deliver all of its planned aircraft through 2015 and the U.S. planemaker's current production rate for its 787 Dreamliner appears to be better than expected, Sanford C. Bernstein said, upgrading the stock to "outperform."

The 787, which came to market last year, is behind its production schedule because of development delays. The current production rate is 3.5 per month.

In May, Boeing said it is on track to hit its production rate target for the 787 next year and is studying the possibility of raising that target. [ID:nL1E8GF4VA]

"Our principal takeaway from visiting the 787 final assembly line in Everett was that the current production program appears to be on a better track than we had thought, particularly with respect to supplier performance," Bernstein said.

Profitability on the 787 remains a concern, Bernstein said but raised its gross margin outlook modestly on the program as production appeared to be proceeding more smoothly.

"We expect Boeing to deliver all of its planned airplanes through 2015, as emerging market demand and the need for replacement aircraft should sustain rising production rates," analyst Douglas Harned wrote in a note to clients.

On Monday, Boeing reeled off targets including an unusual pledge to sell 1,000 jets this year -- putting it on course to recover leadership of the $100 billion global jet market amid growing tensions with its rival Airbus EAD.PA. [ID:nL5E8HB10]

Bernstein raised its price target on the stock to $92 from $85.

Shares of Boeing closed at $70.11 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Tenzin Pema and Don Sebastian)

((maneesha.tiwari@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: maneesha.tiwari.thomsonsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BOEING RESEARCH/BERNSTEIN

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.