June 12 Investors holding private equity stocks can expect an increase in dividends over the next few years as the industry looks to monetize portfolio investments made during and immediately after the credit crisis, Barclays Capital said, upgrading Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) to "overweight."

"Whereas earnings growth since 2009 has been dominated by non-cash performance fees, the realization phase of the cycle over the next 2-3 years ... will significantly increase cash net income and thereby distributions (dividends) to investors," analyst Roger Freeman wrote in a note to clients.

Freeman is a four-star-rated analyst by Thomson Reuters StarMine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the companies under his coverage.

He raised his price targets on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM.N) and Fortress Investment Group (FIG.N), and initiated coverage of Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) with an "equal weight" rating. [RCH/US] [ID:nWNAB7391]

"We believe there is considerable value being left on the table in the alternative asset manager sector, and we believe that improving fundamentals as well as recent new public listings will continue to draw increased interest in this space," Freeman said.

Companies like Blackstone, Fortress and Och-Ziff managed to go public before the financial crisis weakened the markets and spooked investors.

Some high-profile private equity firms such as Carlyle and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK.N) made their market entries recently.

Nomura also started coverage of Carlyle with a "neutral" rating, while Citi Investment Research & Analysis, J.P. Morgan Securities and Keefe Bruyette & Woods assigned their top ratings on the company's stock.

Shares of Blackstone closed at $12.00 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. Carlyle shares closed at $21.42 on the Nasdaq.

