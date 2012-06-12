June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower K+S AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.4220

Reoffer price 99.4220

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.3bp

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date June 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, LBBW & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1PGZ82

Data supplied by International Insider.