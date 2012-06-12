June 12 Shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY.N) fell as much as 9 percent after the maker of credit card swipe machines disclosed that a U.S. district court ruled against the company in a patent infringement lawsuit.

The jury found last week that Cardsoft Technologies Inc's patents were infringed by VeriFone and Hypercom devices, VeriFone said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The jury awarded Cardsoft infringement damages and royalties of $15.4 million covering past sales of the accused devices by VeriFone and Hypercom, the filing said.

"We plan to file additional motions challenging the jury verdict and/or to move for a new trial," said VeriFone, which bought Hypercom last year.

On March 6, 2008, Cardsoft had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division against the two companies alleging infringement of its patents.

Shares of VeriFone were down 6 percent at $31.79 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

