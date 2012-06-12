* Expects Q4 rev of $204-$208 mln vs est $210.2 mln

* Stock falls 11 pct; biggest loser on NYSE

June 12 FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS.N) forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates as its financial industry clients cut costs and lay off workers.

Shares of the company, whose customers include portfolio managers, research analysts and investment bankers, fell 11 percent to a three-month low of $93.58.

The stock was the biggest percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange. Tuesday's loss wiped off most of the 15 percent gain the stock registered since the company reported its second-quarter numbers on March 13.

"The financial industry is consolidating and that creates a near-term headwind for FactSet," Piper Jaffray analyst Peter Appert said.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company forecast revenue of $204 million to $208 million. Analysts on average were expecting $210.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FactSet, whose competitors include Thomson Reuters Inc (TRI.TO) (TRI.N), Bloomberg LP and Standard & Poor’s, forecast adjusted earnings of $1.15 to $1.17 per share, above estimates of $1.08.

For the third quarter ended May 31, profit rose to $48 million, or $1.05 per share, from $43.3 million, or 92 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue increased 10.2 percent to $202.3 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.04 per share, on revenue of $203 million.

