BRIEF-Avanza Pension buys 5.09 pct stake in Network Capital Group
* Avanza Pension bought 5.09 percent stake in Network Capital Group
June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 21, 2017
Reoffer price 99.51
Spread 167 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 246.5bp
Over the OBL #163
Payment Date June 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citibank, Credi Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Avanza Pension bought 5.09 percent stake in Network Capital Group
ACCRA, Feb 3 Ghana will miss 2016 targets on growth, fiscal deficit reduction and its primary balance but is committed to restoring fiscal discipline and eliminating overexpenditure, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday.
* Intercontinental Exchange -January average daily volume (adv) for futures was 5.6 million contracts, a decrease of 11% compared to January of 2016