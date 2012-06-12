June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Stora Enso Oyj
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 26, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 99.01
Yield 5.985 pct
Spread 390 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0794786284
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.35 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 26, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 390bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 390bp
ISIN XS0794786441
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & SEB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
