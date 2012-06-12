June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Stora Enso Oyj

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 26, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 99.01

Yield 5.985 pct

Spread 390 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0794786284

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.35 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 26, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 390bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 390bp

ISIN XS0794786441

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & SEB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.