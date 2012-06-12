June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 15, 2015
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.949
Reoffer price 99.949
Yield 0.516 pct
Spread Minus 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Canada
