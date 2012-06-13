June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 103.732
Reoffer Yield 2.581 pct
Spread 61 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan,
Nomura & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 17.5 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.55 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0544644957
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.