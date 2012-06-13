June 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date June 21, 2015
Coupon 3.3 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.3 pct
Payment Date June 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & KDB Asia
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 1000000-1000
Governing Law English
