By Pierre Briançon

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) could do with some help in Greece. The French mutual lender is facing a potential disaster if the country decides to leave the single currency. That helps explain why it has just recruited one of the chief negotiators of the euro crisis.

Credit Agricole has sunk 6 billion euros into its Emporiki subsidiary since buying it in 2006. The unit still has some 25 billion euros worth of gross credit exposure to the Greek economy. Most of those loans are funded locally, which provides some protection. Even so, Credit Agricole potentially faces a multi-billion euro hit.

The bank’s majority shareholder, a federation of French regional lenders, has pockets deep enough to absorb the losses if things take a turn for the worse. But private investors have seen the value of their shares drop by two thirds in the last 18 months as the bank attempts to end its Hellenic nightmare.

Enter Xavier Musca, who until last month was chief of staff to Nicolas Sarkozy and the French president's top economic advisor. A former French treasury head, Musca will become executive vice-president of Credit Agricole next month, in charge, notably, of its international retail banking operation. For the last three years, Musca was France’s top negotiator in the euro zone crisis, striking deals with the Germans to keep the euro stumbling along. His new job simply takes him from the public to the private side of the never-ending drama.

His political experience will come in handy. Credit Agricole has just struck a deal with the Greek central bank that gives Emporiki access to emergency liquidity assistance in the event of a run on deposits. Greek authorities had originally refused on the grounds that Emporiki should be funded by its parent company. Some political strings were pulled before Athens changed its stance. That helps to limit Credit Agricole's exposure, though it would still suffer a loss of 5.2 billion euros in the event of a Greek exit, according to analysts at Credit Suisse.

This shows that Musca's skills will be valuable, even though he has no experience of working in the private sector, let alone in banking. After the Greek task, Musca will have to turn his attention to Credit Agricole’s activities in Italy and Spain. His will obviously not be a short-term mission.

