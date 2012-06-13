June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Manpower Inc
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date June 22, 2018
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.974
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup & Royal Bank of
Scotland
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
