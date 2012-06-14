BEIJING, June 14 China will speed up approvals to build thermal power plants to help reverse a decline in investment in the units that burn fossil fuels, the China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, citing government officials.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the top planning agency, will "step up its efforts in approving thermal power projects while accelerating structural adjustments in the power sector", the newspaper said, quoting Lu Junling, a NDRC official overseeing economic operations.

Investment in the thermal power sector reached 20.8 billion yuan ($3.27 billion)in the first four months of 2012, down 29.3 percent from a year earlier, Lu was quoted as saying.

A drop in domestic electricity demand may be behind the falling investment, but a drought in new projects could lead to supply strains if demand picks up sharply, Lu said.

The NDRC has fast tracked investment -- mainly in infrastructure, steel and green energy projects -- to support economic growth, expected by economists to slide this year to its weakest pace since 1999.

The newspaper cited unnamed analysts as saying that the government could also speed up approvals for hydro power and nuclear power plants.

($1 = 6.3691 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Ed Lane)

