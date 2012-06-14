June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 344.5 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date June 22, 2015

Coupon 6.66 pct

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Yield 6.67 pct

Full fees 1.80 pct

Denoms (K) 10

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount A$15.5 million

Maturity Date June 21, 2016

Coupon 3.57 pct

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Yield 3.573 pct

Full fees 1.30 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0794404425

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 85 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date June 22, 2015

Coupon 4.88 pct

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Yield 4.89 pct

Full fees 1.80 pct

Denoms (K) 10

ISIN XS0794404268

* * * *

Common Terms

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing None

Notes Launched under KfW Note programme

Data supplied by International Insider.